Joburg Water deploys more tankers to Yeoville as outage persists

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Water on Sunday said it had dispatched ten more water tankers to Yeoville as residents continue to grapple with water outages.

Residents in Yeoville and surrounding areas have been without water since Wednesday after the town reservoir's pump station broke down.

The community had been frustrated about the location of the water tankers, prompting the utility to deploy more of them to different locations.

The utility said more tankers were now making the rounds, and they were refilled at closer filling stations to improve the turnaround time.

While Joburg Water has not given a time frame for when the reservoir will be repaired, it has apologised to residents for the inconvenience.