Frustrated by ongoing water outages, Yeoville residents plead for swift solution

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in Yeoville have expressed their frustration over the ongoing water outages that have left some parts of the area with dry taps.

Areas such as Yeoville and Braamfontein have been hit by water outages, following a breakdown at the Yeoville reservoir.

While Johannesburg Water said it has embarked on an emergency tender process to acquire the necessary parts needed to repair the water disruptions, residents said there has not been any communication as to when the repair will be completed.

Residents also said the water tankers that have been dispatched come with many disadvantages.

Taking to social media, one resident said she struggles to collect water from the tankers as she is pregnant and her daughter is too young to go by herself.

Another resident said senior citizens are also having a hard time collecting water from the tankers.

Residents have asked Johannesburg Water for a time frame as to when the repairs will be completed, as this is becoming a burden to them.