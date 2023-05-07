Eskom ramps up load shedding to stage 6 indefinitely

The power utility says more generating units broke down over Saturday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom will be ramping up load shedding to stage six indefinitely, as it experiences delays in returning some generating units back online.

The power utility says stage six of the rolling power cuts will kick in at 4pm on Sunday afternoon.

Amid delays to return these units online, the power utility says more units have also broken down overnight.

Eskom says it anticipates that load shedding will continue at stage six for the coming week.

The utility's interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena says they are working around the clock to return these units to service.

"Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Majuba, Medupi, and Tutuka power stations was taken out of service due to breakdowns. Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Majuba, Matla and Tutuka power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints. "