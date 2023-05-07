Ekurhuleni municipality says Malema's 'stolen' garbage trucks claims are false

The municipality has pointed out that Malema’s own councillors, together with other parties in council had agreed to get rid of vehicles they considered redundant or obsolete.

JOHANNESBURG - While Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema turned to social media pleading with Ekurhuleni residents to help locate 71 “missing” garbage trucks, the municipality insists that there are no stolen trucks.

It instead pointed out that Malema’s own councillors together with other parties in council had agreed to get rid of vehicles they considered redundant or obsolete.

“The process involved auditing the vehicles that must be auctioned and a council item was prepared and approved by council a couple of months ago,” said Ekurhuleni spokesperson Zweli Dlamini when quizzed about the trucks by Eyewitness News.

Eyewitness News has also seen the council agenda for the 23rd of February 2023, in which the finance department requests that the trucks be written off or put under auction, explaining that deposing of the fleet assets would not affect service delivery in the region.

The request was approved by councillors.

The document proceeds to assess the city’s waste trucks, with most being defined as having high mileage, above economical age, and with major component failures.

Dlamini said a date to auction some of the trucks is yet to be determined. Eyewitness News understands they are being kept in storage across different warehouses in the region and will be put up for sale next month.

The EFF in Ekurhuleni echoed Malema’s sentiments, with Finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga insisting that they believed the waste compactors were stolen. He had also threatened that his party would open a case of theft by Wednesday if the trucks were not located.

On its database the City of Ekhuruleni has 103 waste collection trucks. Since the EFF occupied the office of the MMC for Waste Management, we can only confirm the existence 32 trucks, meaning these thieves before us have stolen 71 trucks of the City.



We call on the people of… ' Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) May 3, 2023

Eyewitness News understands the utterances by the red berets about the trucks and the state of the city’s finances have also caught the attention of the Auditor General’s office.

Dunga told journalists his party was concerned about the non-payment of service providers leaving the municipality with more than R200 million in unpaid invoices.

“We are also aware that some of these non-payments of service providers are because there are officials who are allegedly soliciting bribes to effect payment,” said Dunga.

But at least two EFF members in Ekurhuleni disagree with their own party’s approach, with one claiming Dunga was “excited,” and had called a media briefing prematurely. One even suggested that the party’s provincial chairperson possibly misled Malema.

Another EFF member who joined in the physical inspection of trucks on Friday told Eyewitness News they saw broken down trucks at some of the depots in the municipality.

Different political players in the city have questioned Dunga’s understanding of his role as an executive authority in the city while suggesting some of the ideas he’s put forward such as “ an imbizo” with the city’s service providers are simply for nefarious purposes.

“How is it possible for a city, with at least three clean audits to not have a single report on 71 missing trucks,” questioned a politician from the African National Congress (ANC), who wanted to remain anonymous.

The leader further questioned how Dunga, as the Finance MMC, lambasted the acting head of the waste department for failing to take instruction from an EFF MMC, citing this as a lack of understanding when it comes to municipal processes.

Another ANC leader claimed the EFF’s rant over the trucks was a ploy to campaign ahead of the 2024 elections.

“Why else are they so desperate to meet service providers? These people are here looking for means to support their election campaign,” said another politician linked to the ANC.

Political parties are under pressure to win the hearts and minds of South Africans when they vote for a new government in the 2024 general elections, polls are suggesting that Gauteng is likely to be led through a coalition.

Finance MMC and Chairperson of the EFF in Gauteng, Nkululeko Dunga had not responded to questions at the time of publishing.