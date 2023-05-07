Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre in CT restored ahead of Netball World Cup

The facility was gutted by fire and vandalised during protests in 2020.

CAPE TOWN - The Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre in Khayelitsha is receiving a much-needed facelift in the build-up to this year's Netball World Cup, the City of Cape Town said.

The facility was gutted by fire and vandalised during protests in 2020.

With just under three months to go before the start of the tournament, the city said it has since rebuilt the centre and restored all services.

The centre has also been painted with a World Cup legacy mural to beautify the main building.

And the City's JP Smith said new netball and basketball courts were also added.

"The Desmond Tutu Recreation Centre is a perfect example of the spirit we want this World Cup to represent, not just for Cape Town but for South Africa as a whole."

