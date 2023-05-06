'We have to provide services worth paying for', says new Joburg mayor Gwamanda

Kabelo Gwamanda - who was elected mayor on Friday, said he plans on focusing on residents and boosting the city's economy while ensuring political stability is maintained.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has big plans for the city.

He has vowed to improve the standard of service delivery during his tenure.

Gwamanda was voted in during a council meeting on Friday following the resignation of Thapelo Amad last week.

“We as a government have to provide services that are at least worth paying for rather than demanding payment because it legislates. It is therefore a fundamental imperative for this administration to adopt a qualitative approach in attempts to trigger the pulse of the City of Johannesburg.”