'We have to provide services worth paying for', says new Joburg mayor Gwamanda

Kabelo Gwamanda - who was elected mayor on Friday, said he plans on focusing on residents and boosting the city's economy while ensuring political stability is maintained.

Newly elected City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: City of Joburg/Facebook
06 May 2023 16:52

JOHANNESBURG - Newly appointed Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has big plans for the city.

He has vowed to improve the standard of service delivery during his tenure.

Gwamanda was voted in during a council meeting on Friday following the resignation of Thapelo Amad last week.

Gwamanda said he plans on focusing on residents and boosting the city's economy while ensuring political stability is maintained.

“We as a government have to provide services that are at least worth paying for rather than demanding payment because it legislates. It is therefore a fundamental imperative for this administration to adopt a qualitative approach in attempts to trigger the pulse of the City of Johannesburg.”

