Ramokgopa: Smart meters already bearing fruit in the Eastern Cape

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said the installation of smart meters that allow the utility to manage energy consumption was already showing results in the Eastern Cape.

The minister was briefing the media on progress made in the implementation of the energy action plan on Friday.

He said the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was already saving power from using these meters as high-consumption appliances such as stoves and geysers can be switched off during peak hours.

Ramokgopa said the installation of these meters across the country could largely reduce power consumption.

"They were able to save about 30 megawatts, so you can imagine if they expand to penetrate other parts of Gqeberha, and we are able to do it on a national scale. Those are immediate benefits."

