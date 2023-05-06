Ramaphosa deploys 880 SANDF members to protect Eskom power stations

The Presidency in a statement said the soldiers would remain in service until 17 October this year.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has deployed 880 soldiers to safeguard Eskom power stations across the country.

A statement from the Presidency said members from the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will remain in service until 17 October this year.

Previously, Ramaphosa deployed 2,700 soldiers to protect Eskom power stations from crime and sabotage with their contracts ending on 17 April.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said this deployment will cost the government over R146 million.

"Members of the SANDF employed will assist the South African Police Service in protecting Eskom power stations around the country from sabotage, theft and other and other crimes that may threaten the functioning of power stations and the supply of electricity."