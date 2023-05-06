Protecting South African children should be everyone's priority, says Malema

The EFF leader was speaking during his party's visit to the Elkana Childcare Centre in Malmesbury in the Western Cape on Friday - as part of the party's 10th birthday celebrations in the province.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) leader, Julius Malema said protecting the innocence of the country's children should be everyone's priority.

Malema was speaking during his party's visit to the Elkana Childcare Centre in Malmesbury on Friday, where they donated R100 000.

The visit was part of the EFF's tenth birthday celebrations in the Western Cape.

Elkana is home to 200 children from poor and troubled backgrounds in the farming town.

Malema said children are the future of this country and must be protected at all times.

"We want the safest place, and we want this place to be one of the safest places so we can teach the world out there that we still have people with good hearts who will never take advantage of children, who know that the children are the future of this country. If you corrupt them at an early age, you'll have a corrupt society."

Malema said the donation was to ensure that the children's dreams are realised.

"I'm speaking here I know for a fact that this institution Elkana will produce doctors, will produce prosecutors, will produce the best members of society who are going to leave here and go back to the community and fight drugs, and fight unemployment, fight rape and child abuse."

Malema applauded the staff at the children's home for encouraging the children to dream big.

"We know that it is the staff members at the lowest level who are confronted with this challenge of reassuring our children that they must never think very low of themselves, they must never think that there is something wrong with them."