Meyiwa trial: Mthokozisi Thwala denies any knowledge about scene tampering

The contamination of the scene where Meyiwa was shot was a major point of cross-examination for the defence when Tumelo Madlala was giving testimony last year, and it's likely to remain central even as Thwala is being grilled.

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness in the Senzo Meyiwa trial denied knowing anything about the tampering of the scene where the soccer star is believed to have been murdered.

Meyiwa's close friend Mthokozisi Thwala who was reportedly present when the footballer was killed, spent the week on the witness stand.

He testified in the trial against five men accused of Meyiwa's 2014 murder, at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

On Friday, lawyer for the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele questioned Thwala on the potential of the scene being tampered with, pointing out how the alcohol cans that were photographed by police are far less than what Thwala said they bought.

On Thursday, Thwala said he could say much on this point because some cans were in the fridge.

Thwala is expected to return to the stand for cross-examination on Monday.