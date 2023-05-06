IFP welcomes order exempting hospitals, schools, police stations from power cuts

The Pretoria High Court has granted the Department of Public Enterprises 60 days to ensure that schools, hospitals, and police stations have enough energy supply.

JOHANNESBURG - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) said it was pleased by the Pretoria High Court's judgment, ordering government to exempt some facilities rendering essential services from load shedding.

The High Court handed down the judgment on Friday, after 19 organisations and political parties, including the IFP, took Eskom to court, arguing that load shedding should be declared unconstitutional.

READ MORE:

The Department of Public Enterprises has been granted 60 days to ensure that schools, hospitals, and police stations have enough energy supply.

The party said this judgment was important as load shedding exacerbates crime in the country and has a negative impact on health facilities.

"The IFP welcomes the judgment that compels Eskom to provide electricity to all areas that are important to our people so we can provide services without disruptions," said the IFP's Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The party added that it would be closely monitoring the actions taken by the Minister of Public Enterprises to ensure the court order is obeyed, and that Eskom and impacted municipalities are instructed to institute the necessary exemptions.