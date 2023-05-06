Dagga protesters demand Parliament legalise public use of cannabis

Protest convenor David Smith told Eyewitness News they protest outside Parliament every year making the same list of demands but to no avail.

CAPE TOWN - The Cannabis March Society on Saturday said it felt disrespected after its members waited outside Parliament for two hours for an official to receive a memorandum of demands.

The movement staged a protest outside the national legislature on Saturday, demanding government decriminalise the public use of cannabis.

After a long wait, a representative of the justice ministry received the group's memorandum.

The over a thousand cannabis activists want President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove restrictions around the use of cannabis.

READ: Concourt upholds ruling that private use of dagga is legal

Protest convenor David Smith told Eyewitness News they protest outside Parliament every year making the same list of demands but to no avail.

"Technically, by law, it hasn't been legalised. It's still in the courts, in Parliament. It's been decriminalised in inverted commas, but it actually hasn't been legalised."

The Cannabis Society says it feels disrespected as no official came out of parliament to receive the memorandum of demands. The memorandum has been handed over to SAPS. Part of the demands is to decriminalise public use of cannabis and allow all people to use it freely. pic.twitter.com/zaIjtlgmvX ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 6, 2023

Protestors were smoking dagga in full view of police, but no arrests were made.

READ: Bill providing for private use cultivation of cannabis under fire in Parly

In 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that the private use of cannabis was legal.