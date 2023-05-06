Go

Dagga protesters demand Parliament legalise public use of cannabis

Protest convenor David Smith told Eyewitness News they protest outside Parliament every year making the same list of demands but to no avail.

Cannabis Society marched to Parliament in Cape Town on 06 May 2023, demanding the decriminalisation of the public use of cannabis. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana
Cannabis Society marched to Parliament in Cape Town on 06 May 2023, demanding the decriminalisation of the public use of cannabis. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana
06 May 2023 16:44

CAPE TOWN - The Cannabis March Society on Saturday said it felt disrespected after its members waited outside Parliament for two hours for an official to receive a memorandum of demands.

The movement staged a protest outside the national legislature on Saturday, demanding government decriminalise the public use of cannabis.

After a long wait, a representative of the justice ministry received the group's memorandum.

The over a thousand cannabis activists want President Cyril Ramaphosa to remove restrictions around the use of cannabis.

READ: Concourt upholds ruling that private use of dagga is legal

Protest convenor David Smith told Eyewitness News they protest outside Parliament every year making the same list of demands but to no avail.

"Technically, by law, it hasn't been legalised. It's still in the courts, in Parliament. It's been decriminalised in inverted commas, but it actually hasn't been legalised."

Protestors were smoking dagga in full view of police, but no arrests were made.

READ: Bill providing for private use cultivation of cannabis under fire in Parly

In 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that the private use of cannabis was legal.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2023 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA