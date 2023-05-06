Couple accused of faking husband's death appeared 'ordinary', says neighbour

Sibusiso Mahlangu was previously believed to have died in a fire at his RDP home in Soshanguve in 2021, but he was arrested last month. He and his wife, Lerato, have since been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

JOHANNESBURG - A neighbour of fraud-and-murder-accused Soshanguve couple Sibusiso and Lerato Mahlangu has described them as a seemingly ordinary couple.

Mahlangu was previously believed to have died in a fire at his RDP home in Soshanguve in 2021. But he was arrested last month, after he was pulled over driving a suspected stolen vehicle.

He and his wife, Lerato Mahlangu, have since been charged with murder, defeating the ends of justice and fraud.

It's believed they killed a man thought to be Lerato's ex, Sibusiso Sithebe, and staged Mahlangu's death in a fire at their RDP home using Sithebe's burnt remains. Lerato allegedly later claimed life insurance policies in her husband's name.

A neighbour who asked that her identity be withheld said community members who helped battle the blaze at the Mahlangus home that night, were shocked last month when Sibusiso Mahlangu - whom they all thought was dead showed up at the property, alive and well, accompanied by the police.

She said they thought they were looking at a ghost.

READ MORE:

And as the alleged truth of what had happened that night started to emerge, the neighbour said their shock and disbelief has only grown.

She said they weren't close but described the couple as friendly, saying they would greet her in the streets and at the shops.

She also said they were sharp dressers, especially him.

Mahlungu was an events photographer and it's understood Lerato worked in finance. They lived on the property with her young daughter.

Overall, the neighbour said, they seemed like a regular family.

COMMUNITY PAID FOR THE FUNERAL

Sibusiso’s relative has told Eyewitness News how his funeral was funded by the community.

Neighbours pointed out that the couple didn't appear to be struggling financially, and a relative of his, who asked not to be named, agrees.

The neighbour also said, however, that Lerato didn't contribute to the funeral, insisting she couldn't; and that it was funded by donations from the extended family and the community at large, which they had to agree to refund now.

She described the Mahlangu she knew as "a law-abiding citizen who was never in trouble" and her relationship with Lerato, as a close one, saying they were like "sisters".

And she, like everyone else, wants answers.