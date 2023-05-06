Acting SA Tourism CEO Themba Khumalo quits

His resignation follows the cancellation of the controversial R1 billion Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship deal.

JOHANNESBURG - The tourism department on Saturday confirmed the resignation of controversial SA Tourism acting chief executive Themba Khumalo.

Khumalo had worked at the agency as chief marketing officer for four years, and as acting CEO for 17 months.

Department spokesperson Zara Nicholson said Khumalo submitted his resignation to the new interim SA Tourism board on Friday.

His resignation is effective immediately.

