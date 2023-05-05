Yeoville reservoir issues causing water outages in some areas - Joburg Water

Joburg Water's Puleng Mopeli said tankers had been dispatched to the affected areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg Water said the Yeoville reservoir had been experiencing operational challenges which were leading to water outages in parts of the city.

Residents in areas such as Braamfontein and Parktown have been affected by water interruptions, while others have been without water since Wednesday.

Joburg Water said the reservoir initially flooded in March, damaging its pumping infrastructure.

It said the recent challenges began just as it was set to remove the faulty equipment for repairs.

Joburg Water's Puleng Mopeli said tankers had been dispatched to the affected areas.

“The affected areas have been receiving intermittent water supply supplemented by the provision of mobile water tankers. Affected areas include Berea, Yeoville, Belleview, Observatory, Parktown, Hillbrow, and Braamfontein."