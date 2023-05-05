Wynberg squatting trend: Prasa expected to pull a rabbit out of the hat

The land occupants have allegedly been urinating on the mosque walls. Incidents of crime have reportedly increased since the informal settlement sprung up about a year ago.

CAPE TOWN - A solution to a squatting situation near Wynberg railway station in the Cape Peninsula is set to be discussed on Friday.

Residents and commuters in the area are concerned about a group of homeless people who have occupied a portion of land owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). This is close to a local mosque.

Wynberg ward councillor Carmen Siebritz said she has been meeting with Prasa regularly.

She said they would be meeting again on Friday to seek a solution.

"At the April meeting, it was agreed that the City of Cape Town will continue assisting by offering resources such as law enforcement, cleaning officials, etc. But that the responsibility ultimately lies with Prasa to lead and manage the land of which they are the custodians," Siebritz added.