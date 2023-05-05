State believes a University of Fort Hare employee is behind staff attacks

Accused number one, Bongani Peter, is the university’s chief transport officer and is currently suspended. He appeared along with 4 others in the Dimbaza Magistrates Court.

DIMBAZA - The state believes a Fort Hare University employee is behind the attacks on the institution’s staff.

A group of five arrested in connection with murder and attempted murder cases involving university staff appeared in the Dimbaza Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

He claimed police assaulted him while he was in the holding cells to try and get him to confess.

Following Peter's allegations of police brutality, the state brought its own evidence to oppose his arguments.

They argued that Peter was the mastermind of the attacks, saying he had planned the murders and attempted murders.

The state pushed Peter for answers during the bail application.

"There was a reason why you guys wanted the VC [vice-chancellor] dead or disgraced.”

Peter said he could not recall. “No, your worship, I don't remember.”

The bail hearings will continue on 10 May.