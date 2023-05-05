Senzo Meyiwa trial postponed to next week after accused's lawyer falling ill

The five men accused of the 2014 murder of the soccer star returned to the dock on Friday morning in the Pretoria High Court.

PRETORIA - The Senzo Meyiwa trial has been postponed due to the lawyer of two accused in the matter being unwell.

Meyiwa was shot at the Vosloorus home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

The lawyer for the first two accused, Sipho Ramosepele, told the court that he was not feeling well.

“Therefore, I’d like to request the court that the matter be adjourned until Monday, then I’ll be fit and proper to come and continue.”