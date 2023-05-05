Santaco 'saddened' by killing of female Cata member in Cape Town

The police's Wesley Twigg has confirmed that they are investigating a case of murder.

CAPE TOWN - The National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it's saddened by the killing of a female member of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).

It's understood the woman was shot dead at a taxi rank in Wynberg on Thursday.

Santaco Western Cape's Mandla Hermanus said the circumstances were not yet clear but officials would meet on Friday to look into the incident.

"As Santaco, we have learnt with shock and sadness of the killing of Ms Charmaine Bailey. She was the training officer for Cata Regional Taxi Council, and a secretary at her primary association," he said.

"According to reports, the victim was at a meeting, and while talking to someone a gunshot went off. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to her body and was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” Twigg added.