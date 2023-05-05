Ramaphosa seeks interdict against Zuma's private prosecution - Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that any action brought against him by former President Jacob Zuma is only driven by political motive.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has stated that any action brought against him by former President Jacob Zuma is only driven by political motive.



Last December, Zuma accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact in the case he filed against State advocate, Billy Downer and journalist, Karyn Maughan.

The former president said that Ramphosa should be held criminally liable because he failed to investigate the matter involving Zuma's personal health details.

Ramaphosa said that Zuma's charges did not constitute a criminal offence and vexatious.

But Zuma is still aiming to prosecute the president privately.

The Presidency's Vincent Magwenya detailed what Ramphosa said in a letter to the High Court.

"The president is seeking the following relief: firstly, a declaration that the first two summons issued by Mr Zuma in December last year be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. Secondly, the nolle prosequi certificate issued in June and November of last year be declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid. And lastly, the private prosecution by Mr Zuma be interdicted."