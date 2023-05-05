Putco vows to refund commuters for day missed owing to suspended service

The commuters will be given an additional day to use the transport system in June.

JOHANNESBURG - Putco said that commuters who lost a day's travel due to the service’s suspension would be given an additional day to use its transport system in June.

The bus company was at odds with the Department of Transport in Gauteng after it allegedly delayed a subsidy payment from March.

Putco said it didn't have enough funds to purchase more diesel this week, bringing all operations to a stop on Thursday.

The department went into negotiations with the bus company where they found a resolution that resulted in the attainment of diesel from the supplier before the deposited money had cleared.

The bus service's Lindokuhle Xulu said operations were continuing as normal.

“We make sure that they [passengers] get value for their money and that they do not lose what they have already bought because of the lapse in terms of the time and limitations as far as expiry is concerned. So, we have already implemented those processes they know our commuters whenever we have a stoppage we’re making sure they salvage whatever they would have lost.”