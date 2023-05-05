Public Works Dept taking responsibility for state of WC harbours - Zikalala

SIhle Zikalala said that his department failed to adhere to the directive of Operation Pakisa over the years to fast-track the implementation of solutions on critical development issues.

CAPE TOWN - Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala said that the department was taking responsibility for the decaying state of the Western Cape’s small harbours.

The bad state of small harbours in the province was raised by Parliament’s portfolio committee chairperson on public works, Nolitha Ntobongwana, after a site visit last month.

Zikalala said that his department failed to adhere to the directive of Operation Phakisa over the years to fast-track the implementation of solutions on critical development issues.

The minister agreed that if the department had taken the small ports economy seriously, it would not be in its current state.

"If you take the experience of other countries such as China and others, you will see that this could have an impact in sustaining of creating jobs for small or for SMMEs."

He said that the acts of vandalism and criminal activities were another big concern that needed attention.

The minister said that infrastructure for loading and off-loading of goods needed urgent maintenance in the Hout Bay harbour and Saldanha Bay.

He, however, said that there were no current plans in place to strengthen security at these small harbours.