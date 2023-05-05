Parly fire: Case back in court, with charged Zandile Mafe in absentia

The 51-year-old faces charges of arson and terrorism for the blaze that destroyed the National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

CAPE TOWN - The Zandile Mafe Parliament arson case is expected to continue in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

But Mafe will not be present.

Mafe, who's been in custody for more than a year, faces charges including arson and terrorism for the blaze that destroyed the National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

The 51-year-old's defence insists that he is innocent.

Mafe's pre-trial hearings have been riddled with several delays and the matter is expected to be postponed, once again, when he appears on Friday.

At a previous pre-trial appearance in March, the court ordered that Mafe be admitted to the Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda, in the Eastern Cape.

The court needed to establish whether or not Mafe was capable of understanding the court proceedings.

Following a 30-day mental observation period the accused will return to the Pollsmoor Correctional Services facility.

Mafe made it clear that he did not want to be admitted to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital due to a bad experience he had there following his arrest.

