No public notice given on UAE president's use of EC airport, says Motsoaledi

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi argued with MPs from the opposition, who interrogated him about his interpretation of the law as it outlined that notice was required for the use of an airport that was not an official international port of entry.

CAPE TOWN - Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi confirmed to Parliament that no public notice was given in the government gazette regarding the intended use of the Bulembu Airport in the Eastern Cape by the United Arab Emirates president.

Opposition MPs on Friday interrogated him about his interpretation of the law that notice is required for the use of an airport that isn’t an official international port of entry.

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan’s private visit with an entourage of over 600 people has raised suspicions of illegality and preferential treatment.

But Motsoaledi again insisted that all was above board.

A week since government ministers sought to clarify that the UAE president’s private visit did not breach any laws, opposition parties have found Motsoaledi’s explanations, wanting.

“We want to see what was attached by Dirco [Department of International Relations and Cooperation]. We are not saying give us Dirco information. For you to arrive at that decision, give us what you were given, the applications,” said the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Yazini Tetyana.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Adrian Roos, meanwhile, questioned Motsoaledi on his application of the law.

“The interpretation of that section 33 of the Border Management Authority Act is crystal clear. So that we satisfy ourselves that the minister is allowed to make such an interpretation on that. Otherwise, the law has been broken, and that’s a fact.”

Motsoaledi said the Immigration Act was used in making the decision.

“There was no gazetting for 30 days.”

He said the Public Protector could have the final say on whether this was correct or not.