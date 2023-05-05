New Joburg mayor Gwamanda keeps predecessor's mayoral committee intact

Kabelo Gwamanda’s committee consists of five councillors from the ANC, two each from the Patriotic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and one from the AIC.

JOHANNESBURG - Newly-appointed Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has announced his mayoral committee shortly after being elected to the position.

Gwamanda’s committee is, however, the same as that of his predecessor, Thapelo Amad, as there are no changes to the portfolios.

He was voted into leadership on Friday afternoon, after emerging victorious against the Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Mpho Phalatse and ActionSA's Funzi Ngobeni.

The new mayor has decided to keep the structure of the mayoral committee as it is, as no changes have been made.

This means that the African National Congress (ANC)’s Dada Morero will remain finance MMC, while Patriotic Alliance councillor, Kenny Kunene, keeps the roads and transport portfolio.

Gwamanda’s committee consists of five councillors from the ANC, two each from the Patriotic Alliance and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and one from the AIC.

Earlier on Friday, ANC chairperson in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, implied that the importance of keeping the committee unchanged was so that the stability in the governance of the metro was maintained.