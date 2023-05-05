Mthokozisi Thwala fails to describe gun used to kill Senzo Meyiwa

When the slain soccer star's friend, Tumelo Madlala, gave testimony in September last year, he was able to describe the gun used by the intruder in great detail.

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness from the Senzo Meyiwa trial failed to describe the gun that the alleged intruder used to kill the football star.

Meyiwa’s close friend, Mthokozisi Thwala, has been testifying in the Pretoria High Court where five men stand accused of the murder.

He was among those present in the house when the Bafana Bafana captain was killed at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

When Senzo Meyiwa’s childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, gave testimony in September last year, he was able to describe the gun used by the intruder in great detail - from it having a wheel, to the weapon being old and rusty.

READ: Senzo Meyiwa: Zandi Khumalo's boyfriend had hand on suspect's gun, court told

However, on Friday, Thwala, who was also in the house when Meyiwa was killed, struggled.

“I wouldn’t know, I don’t know the kinds of firearms but it was a small firearm.”

Thwala also made mention of the second intruder having a sharp object in hand, but he failed to describe that too.

“I don’t know the colour. I wouldn’t remember.”

The matter was postponed to Monday due to one of the defence lawyers in the trial not feeling well.

-