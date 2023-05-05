Sassa facing major challenges, MPs told

CEO Busisiwe Memela-Khambula told MPs on Friday that the dysfunctional South African Post Office (Sapo), which is under provisional liquidation, was also making matters worse for social grant recipients.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) said that it was facing major challenges and had run out of cash at some pension pay points.

Sassa was briefing Parliament’s social development committee about its annual performance plan and budget.

Khambula told Parliament that their annual performance plan came at a time when the agency faced several challenges.

She said that they ran out of money this week in some areas in the Eastern Cape, forcing pensioners to wait overnight.

"The payment in this cycle started yesterday and in one of the areas, Bizana for example, they ran out of cash. We ended sadly having beneficiaries who had to stay over for the night. We are happy that Post Bank was able to provide support in terms of food and blankets."

Khambula said that they were also badly affected by the closure of several post offices, which provide a service to millions of grant recipients.