Medupi's unit 4 to return to service earlier than expected - Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramopkgopa said that Eskom implemented interventions that would speed up the repairs.

JOHANNESBURG - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramopkgopa said that unit four at the Medupi power station would return to service sooner than expected.

Ramokgopa on Friday briefed the media on the implementation of the energy action plan.

The unit was taken offline for repairs in August 2021 and was expected to return to service in August next year.

"Bhbeki there, working with the competent team at Medupi, have found an accelerated path to get that unit up and running, and with those initiatives, we feel that we should be getting back that unit much, much earlier than expected."

He added that the repairs that were taking place on the three units at Kusile would also be completed by December this year.

He said that this would return about 2,000 megawatts of generating capacity to the system.