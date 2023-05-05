'Many lives saved' since drone deployment in Cape Town, says Hill-Lewis

The mayor said 50 people had been arrested and firearms and ammunition were taken off the streets since the introduction of the new technology last December.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said its newly installed drone technology has made good ground in fighting gang violence.

It said the gunshot technology sensor assisted to establish gang violence flareups.

According to the city, hotspot areas where the technology was being used include Hanover Park, Manenberg and Lavender Hill.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said many lives had been saved since the introduction of the new technology last December.

"Thirty-five firearms and 400 rounds of ammunition have already been taken off the streets, resulting in 50 arrests with many lives saved in the process. This is part of our plan to invest around R860 million over three years in new technology to fight crime and make Cape Town safer."

Hill-Lewis added that the results are from identified hotspots that were monitored between December last year and February of this year.

The mayor said the drone technology has allowed the city to assist the South African Police Service to identify problematic areas.