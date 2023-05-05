Man wounded in Green Point shooting

While details remain sketchy, Eyewitness News understands that one person was shot at, allegedly by multiple suspects.

CAPE TOWN - A man was shot and wounded along Somerset Road in Green Point on Friday afternoon.

Traffic along the busy Somerset Road was brought to a standstill after shots rang out on the corner of Napier and Somerset Street.

It is also not clear how many people were involved.

Police were on the scene on Friday afternoon and the area was cordoned off while the investigation continues.