Loyiso Nkohla's wife unaware of extortion possibly linked to his murder

Nyameka said her husband was in Phillipi to help resolve a pay dispute between workers and a service provider who'd gone AWOL, and urged the community to let the law take its course.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of slain politician Loyiso Nkohla, Nyameka Nkohla Mabandla, said she was not aware of any extortion related to the murder of her husband.

Nkohla - dubbed the 'poo flinger' for the role he played in protests which involved human faeces being dumped at key points in the city in 2014 - was shot dead in Philippi while addressing the community last month.

Mabandla, who had been married to Nkohla for five years, clarified what her husband had been doing at the time of his death.

"The issue was there was a service provider who was supposed to pay workers and he didn't pay his workers, he ran away with the money, and that's what Loyiso was there to resolve.

“That's where it is, if people know more than that, all good and well, they must approach the police and report the matter because I would really want to know who did this to him."

Mabandla urged the community to allow the law to take its course.

"We are all wanting the powers that be, whether it is the Hawks or the police, to bring these perpetrators to book. I'd like to appeal for calm and let's allow the law to do its thing."

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said the investigation continued, and that no arrests had been made yet.