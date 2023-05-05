Katlego Bereng's family puts trust in state to investigate his death

The 31-year-old father of two was last month identified as the man who was set alight in Bester’s cell at the Mangaung prison as part of an audacious escape in May last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Katlego Bereng, whose charred remains were found in the prison cell of Facebook rapist Thabo Bester, are trusting the state’s investigation into his death.

This after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew murder charges against Bester, his alleged accomplice, girlfriend Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and her father Zolile Sekeleni.

The trio was initially charged with Bereng’s murder after they allegedly obtained his body from a mortuary and smuggled it into the Mangaung prison where his remains were set alight in Bester’s cell.

Speaking at the 31-year-old’s memorial service in Bloemfontein on Thursday, Bereng’s aunt said they had faith that the state would uncover what happened to him.

Investigations by police into how Bereng died will be a critical piece of evidence in the case against Bester and his seven co-accused.

Bereng went missing in April last year, days before Bester pulled off his audacious prison escape.

Bereng’s aunt, Poppie, said while the state hasn’t officially informed the family as to why the charges of murder have been withdrawn, they maintain faith in the process.

“We trust the investigations. We don’t think they will leave any stone unturned. We cannot comment as to why the murder charges were dropped.”

Bereng was an executive member of the Bloemfontein Celtic Football Club Supporters’ Association.

His friend, Keano Kock, said he last saw Bereng on Valentine's Day last year during a Celtic club gathering.

“He was just normal, he didn’t seem stressed. He was a person who loved to sing because as you know, we Bloemfontein supports are famous for singing.”

Bereng will be laid to rest in Bloemfontein on Sunday.