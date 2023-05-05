Ex-cop to appear in Benoni court for possession of gold and cash

Jacob Abrahams Buys was arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday, after his home was raided.

JOHANNESBURG - A former police officer is set to appear at the Benoni Regional Court for a bail application after he was found with nine pieces of gold and an undisclosed amount of money at his Benoni home.

The Hawks said they found nine chunks of gold and one piece of platinum in his vehicle.

While Buys claimed he was employed to melt such metals, the Hawks said preliminary investigations proved that he was not permitted to buy or deal with precious metal from his home.

He has been charged with being in contravention of the Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005.

"The team also found a PMD analysis machine, a money counting machine and an undisclosed amount of money at his premises," said Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase.