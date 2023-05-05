Eskom downgrades power cuts to stages 3 & 4 for the weekend

The power utility said that these lower stages of load shedding were as a result of lower demand and some generation units returning to service.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has downgraded power cuts this weekend to alternate between stages three and four.

This as the country grappled with stage six load shedding this week.

Eskom's Daphne Mokwena: "Since yesterday morning, a generating unit each at Hendrina, Lethabo and Tutuka power stations have returned to service. Over the past 24 hours, a generation unit each at Kendal, Camden, Majuba and two generating units at Duvha power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. Furthermore, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Hendrina, Kendal and Matla power stations continues to add to the current capacity constraints."