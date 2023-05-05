EFF welcomes Manyi to its ranks, says he'll add value to party

Mzwanele Manyi announced on Friday morning that he’d quit the African Transformation Movement (ATM) to join the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), despite once being one of South Africa’s leading voices calling for the Gupta family to be brought to book, has welcomed a known former associate of the family, Mzwanele Manyi, to its ranks.

It's called on others to follow his lead as South Africa heads to the 2024 general elections.

Manyi announced on Friday morning that he’d quit the African Transformation Movement (ATM), which he joined during the 2019 polls – before that he had been a long-time member of the ANC.

Manyi donning a red beret brings true meaning to the phrase, there are no permanent enemies in politics.

This is as he joins the rank and file of a party that’s taken several potshots at both Manyi and his former associates, the Guptas.

The EFF said it believes in the rule of law and people being innocent until proven otherwise.

"He’s a former Cabinet spokesperson, someone who’s established in the political arena in South Africa. In his tenure at the ATM, he’s been someone at the forefront of holding Cyril Ramaphosa accountable," said its spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

Tambo said Manyi’s vast experience in both governance and the political space will add value to the EFF.

He said the party was also pleased that Manyi’s affirmed it as a viable alternative to the ANC and hopes others are inspired to follow suit.