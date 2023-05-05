EC Hawks arrest 7 members of an alleged syndicate for violent crimes

The Hawks said the group was allegedly linked to a string of crimes committed in and around East London.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Eastern Cape said they arrested seven members of an alleged syndicate for a series of violent crimes.

The suspects, aged between 28 and 44, were nabbed during a joint police operation in Bhisho on Thursday.

The Hawks said the group was allegedly linked to a string of crimes committed in and around East London.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said they received a tip-off about firearms and stolen property kept at a house in the town.

"A search was carried out at the suspect's residence in Oshabeni location in Bhishoand two vehicles found on the property were confirmed to have been reported stolen among the seized items were ammunition, firearms and police uniform."