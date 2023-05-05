Corruption case against Magashule and 18 co-accused postponed to 2024

Magashule appeared alongside his co-accused in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The R225 million corruption case against former African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Ace Magashule and 18 others has been postponed to 2024 for trial.

Magashule appeared alongside his co-accused in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday morning.

The matter dates back to the awarding of a contract by the Free State Department of Human Settlements to a company owned by controversial businessman Edwin Sodi.

The tender was for the auditing and replacement of asbestos roofs from residential homes.

Speaking to Eyewitness News following his appearance, Magashule addressed speculation that he might be involved in a counter movement to the governing party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“I’ve been approached by different parties, communities, some ANC members to say we should consider… so I’ve not yet taken any decision.”

He said the 2024 national elections will be about coalitions.

“For me, it looks like it will be a reality of South African politics, but you can see with coalitions that now and then things are just collapsing but it looks like the next elections it’s about coalitions.”

The trial has been set down for 15 April to 23 June next year.