City Power hails arrest of 3 suspects who illegally connected business to grid

JOHANNESBURG - City Power has welcomed the arrest of three suspects who illegally connected a Soweto business to the electricity network for over 20 years.

The utility conducted a raid following a tip-off that a brick manufacturing business in Klipview illegally installed its own transformer to the power grid.

This illegal connection allowed them to run their business for almost two decades without paying a cent.

The suspects have been charged with tampering with municipal infrastructure and can be charged up to R100 million in fines.

"The investigation has been called to ensure that we address and deal with those employees who have been found to be connected to this man illegally. He claims to have paid them about R30,000 and we will not hesitate to ensure that we take them to task internally, and we won't hesitate to fire them," said City Power's Isaac Mangena.