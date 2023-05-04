Wife & close friend of Loyiso Nkohla call on police to bring his killers to book

Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead in Philippi last month while addressing the community about issues related to the central railway line.

CAPE TOWN - The wife of slain politician Loyiso Nkohla, Nyameka Nkohla Mabandla, and his close friend and ally, Andile Lili, are calling on police to swiftly bring the person behind his murder to book.

Nkohkla was dubbed the 'poo flinger' for the role he played in protests which involved human feces being dumped at key points in the city in 2014.

He was shot dead in Philippi last month while addressing the community about issues related to the central railway line.

READ:

- 'We've lost a unifier': Slain Loyiso Nkohla remembered by his peers

- ‘They killed him like a dog’: Mbalula calls Loyiso Nkohla’s murder a ‘hit

The Hawks have since taken over his murder investigation and Lili wants answers.

"We hope the Hawks will arrest these ones, so that we may know who ordered them to go and kill Loyiso... For what reason?"



Nkohla's wife echoed Lili’s call to bring the mastermind behind the murder to justice.

"If you look at how Loyiso died, it is quite clear that someone made a decision somewhere that Loyiso must die. So that person who sat down and made that decision, that is the person that I’m more interested to see behind bars."

Hawks’ spokesperson Zinzi Hani told Eyewitness News that the matter was still being investigated and no arrests had been made yet.