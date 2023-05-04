Unions jointly probe alleged torture of members at University of Fort Hare

The revelation follows the death of a security officer who worked at the university. He was a key witness in the alleged murder of vice-chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu's bodyguard.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) and the Federation of Trade Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) are conducting a joint investigation into the alleged torture of their members who are employees of the University of Fort Hare.

The two unions held a media briefing on Wednesday, following at least five incidents where people believed to be police officers tortured the employees.

They were allegedly trying to get information from them about the murders taking place at the institution.

The unions said the recent incident took place last month and involved a member being held hostage for over seven hours at an unknown location.

NTEUG general secretary Grant Abott explained: “Information from the investigation is indicated to be insensitive, we are not in a position to say much as the matters are under investigation.

“It’s safe to say that a charge has been laid with the investigative directorate… so we will certainly follow up and make sure that justice is done to our member.”