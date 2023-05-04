Underfunding, fuel price increase contributors to Putco bus suspension

Putco suspended its bus service from Thursday due to fuel shortages and non-payment by government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Putco bus service said that underfunding in the public transport industry and increasing fuel prices had contributed to its transport services being suspended from Thursday.

Many commuters who bought their monthly bus tickets will have to fork out more money for alternative transport this week.

Putco also said a subsidy amount had not been paid by government for March, contributing to the overall financial problem.

It said that it was working with the Gauteng Roads and Transport Department to clear the payment so they could kickstart their services again.

“Putco regrets to inform passengers that the company will not be able to carry out its bus service from 4 May 2023 until further notice due to diesel shortages,” said the bus service’s Lindokuhle Xulu.

The bus service said it notified government that it was dipping into its diesel reserves two weeks ago, but the provincial Roads and Transport Department failed to pay its subsidy on time.

Putco said without this payment, it was unable to purchase enough fuel supply to keep the service running.

It added that the department clarified that the amount should be cleared by Monday.

Xulu said the department had enough time to pay their subsidy before the fuel reserves ran out.

“We have been trying for the past two weeks. We have alerted the Department of Roads and Transport in Gauteng to say we have this looming issue of not having diesel within our tanks and yesterday [Wednesday] was one of the days when we assessed the diesel availability in our reserves, it just was impossible for us to carry out the operation today [Thursday].”

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has refuted claims by Putco about the bus company resorting to tapping into its diesel reserves to stay operational.

The department said Putco was being dishonest about notifying government two weeks ago that it was low on diesel supply.

"We are convinced that in terms of their cash flow, they are definitely not facing a hardship in all their balance sheets. There are reserves. They have 25% of that is made up of commuter fares that they are able to collect every month,” said the department's Lesiba Mpya said.