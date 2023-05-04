Soshanguve couple accused of faking husband's death set to appear in court

Sibusiso Mahlangu was reported to have died in a fire at his RDP home in Soshanguve last January, only to be found alive by police when they pulled over his vehicle in April.

JOHANNESBURG - A Soshanguve man and his wife accused of orchestrating an elaborate murder plot to fake his death, are set to appear in court on Thursday to apply for bail.

Sibusiso Mahlangu was reported to have died in a fire at his RDP home in Soshanguve last January.

But earlier this month, police pulled over a suspected stolen vehicle in Hammanskraal and found Mahlangu behind the wheel.

Together with his wife, Lerato Mahlangu, he’s now been arrested on allegations of killing another man and passing the body off as his own in order to claim his life insurance.

The couple is facing charges of murder, fraud and defeating the administration of justice.

They were arrested last month and made their first appearance in the dock of the Soshanguve Magistrates Court on 20 April.

The case was postponed until Thursday for a formal bail application.

In the meantime, the authorities haven’t yet conclusively identified the body that was found at the scene of the blaze at their home last year.

However, it’s believed to belong to Sibusiso Sithebe, who shared a child with Lerato.

He'd been missing since January 2022, which is when the fire occurred.

The Sithebe family said they were called to the police station following the arrest of the Mahlangus and shown photographs of the body that they maintain they immediately identified as his.