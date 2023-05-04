Some Sowetans not satisfied with housing answers from Human Settlements Dept

Among the residents were senior citizens who had been on waiting lists from as early as 1996 and were yet to receive houses from the department.

JOHANNESBURG - Some residents in Soweto said they were not satisfied with the answers they received from the Department of Human Settlements.

The department has been engaging the community of Soweto over the different housing challenges that they were facing.

Among the challenges are senior citizens who have been on waiting lists from as early as 1996 and are yet to receive houses from the department.

Eighty-six-year-old Ntswaki Mokaka from the Tladi informal settlement held on to her granddaughter to relieve her back pain as she waited in line to check the status of her house.

She is among the many who applied for houses in 1996 and has resorted to living at an informal settlement with her grandchildren.

She said that while the minister said she would help the community, she had lost hope of ever finding a decent home for her grandchildren.

"They make us promises but none of them are ever fulfilled. If you don't have a C-form but have money, all you have to do is pay and then you get a house."

Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said that the department would ensure that senior citizens were prioritised as they attempt to resolve the housing issue across the country.