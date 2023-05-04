Senzo Meyiwa's friend Thwala says he refused to be part of Netflix documentary

Mthokozisi Thwala was among those present when the Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - A close friend of Senzo Meyiwa said that he refused to be part of the Senzo Meyiwa Netflix documentary because he felt that it was a money-making scheme.

Mthokozisi Thwala was back on the witness stand in the Pretoria High Court on Thursday morning, testifying in the trial against the five men accused of Meyiwa’s murder.

Thwala was among those present when the Bafana Bafana captain was shot at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in October 2014.

#SenzoMeyiwatrial The PTA High Court is abuzz this morning.



Mthokozisi Thwala returns to the witness stand.



Yesterday he told the court that he was brutally beaten in Lieutenant Colonel Buthelezi's office to try make him admit to killing #SenzoMeyiwa@motso_modise pic.twitter.com/ppvdHEr1Ov ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2023

#SenzoMeyiwatrial Thwala says Ten Ten took videos that he had recorded for a book by Soweto Mandlanzi. He says #Senzo's father had got in touch with him telling him about the book. @motso_modise ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 4, 2023

Last year, the participation of Meyiwa’s childhood friend, Tumelo Madlala, in the soccer star’s Netflix documentary had the defence questioning his integrity after he told the court that he accepted money in exchange for his pictures of Meyiwa.

READ:

- After shooting, Senzo Meyiwa was responsive until he got to hospital, court told

- Senzo Meyiwa's friend tells court he was tortured to confess to the murder

- Senzo Meyiwa murder: Close friend tells court about fateful night

Madlala told the court that he did not remember how much he was paid and said that lawyers should ask Netflix.

On Thursday morning, the documentary was back in the spotlight, with Thwala telling the court that the creators tried to convince him several times to be part of the production.

“After they were there for the third time before they come for the fourth time, I sent my legal representatives to speak to them and then my legal representatives informed them not to speak to me again, not to try to convince me.”

However, Thwala said that he did give the producers his pictures of Meyiwa, but he refused to take payment from the production house, Ten10 Films.

Thwala’s testimony continues on Thursday afternoon.