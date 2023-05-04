Sapvia endorses Gauteng govt's programme to train 6,000 solar panel installers

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the training programme on Thursday during a media briefing in Midrand.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (Sapvia) has endorsed the Gauteng government’s programme to train 6,000 people as solar panel installers.

Sapvia is the only organisation in the country responsible for the regulation of solar PV installers.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced the training programme on Thursday during a media briefing in Midrand.

On completion of the 12-month solar panel training initiative, the graduates will receive an NQF level 5 qualification.

CEO of Sapvia, Dr Rethabile Melamu, said this was the required qualification for someone in South Africa to be a certified solar PV installer.

She said the association would be overseeing the training and the curriculum to ensure it meets its standards.

"We are trying to avoid fly-by-nights, we are trying to avoid collapsing and we want to make sure that those who come into the sector are properly accredited."

Applications for the training programme will open on Monday and close on 8 June.