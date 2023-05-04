Robben Island Museum council declares 2023 as the year of Robert Sobukwe

The country celebrates 45 years since the death of anti-apartheid icon, Robert Sobukwe.

CAPE TOWN - The Robben Island Museum (RIM) council has declared 2023 as The Year of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe.

This as the country commemorates 45 years since the anti-apartheid struggle icon's death.

The initiative was launched at a special event on the island on Wednesday.

MEDIA RELEASE: RIM LAUNCHES 2023 AS THE YEAR OF ROBERT MANGALISO SOBUKWE pic.twitter.com/PadUV2ZKqN ' Robben Island Museum (@robben_island) May 3, 2023

Today 60 years ago, Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe was banished to Robben Island as a political prisoner, and today Robben Island Museum (RIM) launched the year 2023 as "The Year of Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe" as a commemoration at a special event on Robben Island. pic.twitter.com/gAVf8tngLs ' Robben Island Museum (@robben_island) May 3, 2023

On 3 May, sixty years ago, Sobukwe was banished to Robben Island as a political prisoner of a special type.

RIM council chairperson, Professor Saths Cooper, said they made the unanimous decision in order to create an array of touchpoints throughout the year to honour a remarkable man who gave so much of himself for the liberation of South Africans.

Cooper described Sobukwe as a very significant figure who was critical in the history of the country.

"He led the anti-pass campaign on the 21st of March 1960 and Sobukwe was kept in isolation from everybody else, he was guarded by policemen and was only allowed select visitors. So, for six years, he was banished without trial, to this place."