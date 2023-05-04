Putco to resume bus services on Friday after deal with Gauteng govt, suppliers

Putco suspended its operations on Thursday due to the provincial government not paying its subsidy for the month of March.

JOHANNESBURG - Bus company, Putco, said that all bus services would resume on Friday after it reached an agreement with the Gauteng government and its suppliers.

This meant the bus operator did not have money to pay for diesel.

This left nearly 230,000 bus commuters in Johannesburg stranded on Thursday.

Managing director of Putco, Franco Pisapia, said that the company received assurances from the provincial government that the money would reflect in its account.

He added that this helped to convince their supplier to provide the diesel on credit.

Pisapia said that the company had been running at a loss for 10 years and did not have the reserves to continue to operate without the government subsidy.

"Previously we had reserves, so we were able to carry on for a period of time. As mentioned in the previous discussions, we have actually subsidised government to the tune of R176 million for the last financial year and we did not have any more reserves and therefore could not pay our fuel supplier and we were not in the position to have deliveries of fuel."