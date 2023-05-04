Parly to set in motion 'urgent' process to search for new Public Protector

The non-renewable, seven-year term of suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will end in October.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is starting to feel the pressure of beginning the search for a new Public Protector.

On Thursday, Parliament’s presiding officers appealed to political parties to come to a consensus soon, on how they wanted to conduct the process.

There are only around five months left for Parliament to conduct the search for a new Public Protector.

House chairperson Cedric Frolick said with the legislature going on a one-month-long constituency break next month, time was running out to get the ball rolling.

“It is also urgent because the committee will have to be established after the house agrees to it, must elect the chairperson, it must look at the programme and the advert that must go out. And that in itself takes time.”

In the past, an ad hoc committee comprising 11 members sifted through applications and conducted interviews.

However, consideration is being given to include 14 more non-voting members to allow smaller parties to participate in the process.

“We must also leave sufficient time for the new identified candidate to be involved in a handover process so that there is a seamless transfer in that office, from the one incumbent to the other.”

Political parties are expected to inform presiding officers by 25 May on how they wish to proceed.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane’s impeachment inquiry is expected to resume next week.