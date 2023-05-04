Opposition parties want Sapo privatised, say ANC cadre deployment destroyed it

Members of Parliament (MPs) were debating what measures to take following the Post Office’s provisional liquidation and the negative impact this would have on the payment of social grants.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have called for the privatisation of the South African Post Office (Sapo), saying that African National Congress (ANC) cadre deployment “destroyed” the entity.

But Communications Minister Mondli Gungubele said that saving the company was government’s priority.

The South African Post Office has come under the spotlight in Parliament following its provisional liquidation.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Tsholofelo Bodlani said that the ANC damaged the entity and the only option going forward was privatisation.

"Business Administration 101 informs that Sapo could have been salvaged had the ANC not held its myopic views about wanting control of everything. A partial privatisation of Sapo could have brought in investment and better management processes."

Minister Gungubele said that the entity must be saved.

"It is therefore imperative that we state up front that saving this institution and turning it into a viable business that continues to serve the people of South Africa is our priority."

Gungubele acknowledged this week that the liquidation would impact millions of Sassa (South African Social Security Agency) recipients as well as hundreds of SMMEs ( small, medium and micro enterprises) that provide a service to the Post Office.