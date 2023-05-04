NPA's ID to appeal dismissal of corruption case against Nulane Investments

Last month, acting High Judge Nompumelelo Gusha acquitted Gupta henchman and Nulane director, Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law, Dinesh Patel, executive, Ronica Raganva, and three former Free State government officials.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Investigative Directorate said that it would be appealing the decision of the Bloemfontein High Court to dismiss the R24.9 million corruption case against Nulane Investmests and alleged Gupta associates.

Last month, acting High Judge Nompumelelo Gusha acquitted Gupta henchman and Nulane director, Iqbal Sharma, his brother-in-law, Dinesh Patel, executive, Ronica Raganva, and three former Free State government officials.

Gusha said that the State had failed to prove that the money that flowed out of the government coffers landed in the accounts of the accused.

Investgative Directorate spokesperson, Sindisiwe Seboka, said that it would explain its reasons for the appeal in a media briefing set to be held next week.

"The investigating director is also quite concerned with the outcome of that particular judgment. However, she emphasises that we shall not be deterred by that particular judgment and will continue to ensure that we prosecute state cspture cases and other high profile cases."